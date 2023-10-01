U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron plaster the walls in the Carolina Skies Club at Shaw Air Force Base, Jan. 10, 2023. The U.S. Air Force 20th Mission Support Group coordinated the repair of the underground utility systems and refurbished the interior of the club within a 40 day time crunch, showcasing their ability to reconstruct infrastructure rapidly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 7621789 VIRIN: 230110-F-VV695-1037 Resolution: 5282x3773 Size: 988.82 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.