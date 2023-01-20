20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation

U.S. Air Force 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) water and fuels maintenance Airmen excavate the Carolina Skies Club damaged drainage pipes at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 20, 2023. The 20 CES water and fuels maintenance shop was able to replace 225 feet of underground utility pipes before Feb. 7, 2023, showcasing their ability to reconstruct damaged infrastructure rapidly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

