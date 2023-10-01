U.S. Air Force 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) pavement and equipment Airmen remove debris prior to excavating the Carolina Skies Club’s damaged underground utility system at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 10, 2023. 20 CES fully restored the damaged sewage lines and refurbished the club’s interior before the Feb. 8, 2023 Airman Leadership School graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 16:52
|Photo ID:
|7621788
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-VV695-1095
|Resolution:
|5305x3789
|Size:
|981.38 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation
