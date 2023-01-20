A U.S. Air Force 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) pavement and equipment Airman excavates the Carolina Skies Club damaged drainage pipes at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 20, 2023. 20 CES moved 2.7 thousand cubic feet of dirt and refurbished the interior of the club before the scheduled Airman Leadership School graduation on Feb. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 7621785 VIRIN: 230120-F-VV695-1178 Resolution: 5397x3855 Size: 1.11 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.