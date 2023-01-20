20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation

U.S. Air Force 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) pavement and equipment Airmen excavate the Carolina Skies Club damaged drainage pipes at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 20, 2023. 20 CES moved 2.7 thousand cubic feet of dirt and replaced 225 feet of underground utility pipes in a large-scale project within 40 days and without interrupting any scheduled base events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 01.20.2023
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US