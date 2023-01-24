20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation

Contractors working with the U.S. Air Force 20th Contracting Squadron prepare cement at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 24, 2023. The U.S. Air Force 20th Mission Support Group coordinated the full restoration of the Carolina Skies Club’s underground utility systems and refurbished its interior within a 40 day time frame, showcasing the group’s ability to repair and replace infrastructure rapidly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 01.24.2023
Date Posted: 02.07.2023
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US