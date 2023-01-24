Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation [Image 3 of 9]

    20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Contractors working with the U.S. Air Force 20th Contracting Squadron prepare cement at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 24, 2023. The U.S. Air Force 20th Mission Support Group coordinated the full restoration of the Carolina Skies Club’s underground utility systems and refurbished its interior within a 40 day time frame, showcasing the group’s ability to repair and replace infrastructure rapidly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    Shaw Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    20th Civil Engineer Squadron
    20th Mission Support Group
    Carolina Skies Club

