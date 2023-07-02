20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation

Photo By Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron plaster the walls...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron plaster the walls in the Carolina Skies Club at Shaw Air Force Base, Jan. 10, 2023. The U.S. Air Force 20th Mission Support Group coordinated the repair of the underground utility systems and refurbished the interior of the club within a 40 day time crunch, showcasing their ability to reconstruct infrastructure rapidly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — The U.S. Air Force 20th Mission Support Group (MSG) coordinated the full and rapid reconstruction of the Carolina Skies Club’s underground utility systems and refurbished its interior prior to the Airman Leadership School (ALS) graduation scheduled for Feb. 8 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., 2023.



Just prior to the 2022 holiday season, the U.S. Air Force 20th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) discovered the club’s underground sewage line severely corroded due to underuse during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The teamwork between the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, Force Support Squadron (FSS), and Contracting Squadron (CONS) enabled all pre-scheduled holiday parties to still take place, [with] 225 feet of underground utility [replaced], 2.7 thousand cubic feet of dirt moved, and 10.5 thousand square feet of carpet replaced in less than 40 days,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Bradford Shields, 20th CES operations flight commander.



The 20th CES pavement and construction equipment team, known as the “Dirt Boyz”, and the water and fuels maintenance shop collaborated to clear obstacles and overcome challenges in order to excavate the drainage pipes and fully assess the damage while maintaining the same deadline.



“We didn’t know the full scope of the project until we started digging,” said Rodney Greene, 20th CES water and fuels maintenance foreman. “After clearing three trees and moving all the dirt, we were able to fully assess the damage to the infrastructure. The pipes we found were falling apart as soon as you touched [them; they were] that far gone. We knew we were under a time crunch knowing how active the facility is with events like the ALS graduation and annual awards coming up, so we felt the pressure, but the guys knocked it out of the park.”



The 20th MSG used the project as an opportunity to provide the Carolina Skies Club with additional renovations such as installing new carpet, plastering the walls and constructing a new stage to better serve the Team Shaw community.



“All 20th CES Airmen, as well as FSS and CONS teammates, who have responded to the club at one time or another signed a piece of concrete underneath the carpet as a way of putting their stamp on being a part of the overall solution,” said Shields. “We have a lot of pride in our facilities, and we do the best with the resources we are provided. This was a great team effort to be a part of.”



The 20th MSG effectively provides support services for a base populace of 28,000 people and manages a physical plant of 300 facilities, 16,000 acres, and a budget exceeding $44M and $200M in construction. Through their teamwork, dedication, and expertise, the wider team met their tight deadline with a day to spare, allowing the Carolina Skies Club to reopen for business Feb. 7, 2023.



“It was a true test of creativity, coordination and problem solving by the entire wing,” said Shields. “[It was] MSG doing what they do best: supporting Team Shaw, no matter the situation.”



For more on the Carolina Skies Club, visit https://www.thebestfss.com/dining/carolina-skies-club-conference-center.