20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation

The under-construction ballroom at the Carolina Skies Club at Shaw Air Base, S.C., Jan. 24, 2023. The U.S. Air Force 20th Mission Support Group refurbished the interior of the club and fully replaced the underground sewage system within a tight deadline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

