The completed ballroom at the Carolina Skies Club at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 7, 2023. The U.S. Air Force 20th Mission Support Group coordinated a full reconstruction of the club’s underground utility system while renovating the walls and carpet of the interior ahead of the Airman Leadership School graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|02.07.2023
|02.07.2023 16:52
|7621781
|230207-F-VV695-1007
|5707x3797
|2.31 MB
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|0
|1
20th MSG crushes deadline with rapid club renovation
