    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Danielle Gomez, a stay-at-home mom and local volunteer, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Dec. 6, 2022. Gomez offered to help alleviate the stress for families with deployed spouses by offering to clean homes free of charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 02:30
    Photo ID: 7571196
    VIRIN: 221206-F-HD796-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota member helps wash away families’ deployment stressors [Image 20 of 20], by Amn Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

