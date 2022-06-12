Danielle Gomez, a stay-at-home mom and local volunteer, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Dec. 6, 2022. Gomez offered to help alleviate the stress for families with deployed spouses by offering to clean homes free of charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jarrett Smith)
|12.06.2022
|12.24.2022 02:30
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
Yokota member helps wash away families’ deployment stressors
