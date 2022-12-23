Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota leadership Christmas lunch [Image 3 of 20]

    Yokota leadership Christmas lunch

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class John Sale, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics planner, left, chats with Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, and Col. Julie Gaulin, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander at the Samurai Café Dining Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2022. Yokota Air Base leadership, took time to serve traditional Christmas foods like roast beef, ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and Christmas cookies to Yokota Air Base service members, as well as interact with them during a holiday lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.24.2022 02:30
    Photo ID: 7571179
    VIRIN: 221223-F-AE827-1019
    Resolution: 7261x4841
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota leadership Christmas lunch [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota leadership Christmas lunch
    Yokota leadership Christmas lunch
    Yokota leadership Christmas lunch
    Yokota leadership Christmas lunch
    Yokota leadership Christmas lunch
    Yokota leadership Christmas lunch
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays
    Yokota member helps wash away families’ deployment stressors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force
    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT