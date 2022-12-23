Yokota leadership Christmas lunch

Airman 1st Class John Sale, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics planner, left, chats with Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, and Col. Julie Gaulin, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander at the Samurai Café Dining Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2022. Yokota Air Base leadership, took time to serve traditional Christmas foods like roast beef, ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and Christmas cookies to Yokota Air Base service members, as well as interact with them during a holiday lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class)

