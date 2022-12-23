Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays [Image 12 of 20]

    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery Ryan, 374th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Fuels Systems apprentice, volunteers as a package handler while working alongside members of the 374th Force Support Squadron at the Yokota Post Office, Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2022. Volunteers help members of the post office prepare gifts, money orders, and other daily mail to be delivered to the Yokota community during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

