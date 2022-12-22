Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Nahje White, Pacific Air Forces Air Postal Squadron mail processing clerk, scans mail for accountability at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 22, 2022. During the holiday season, members of the PACAF AIRPS integrate an additional transport vehicle to their daily operations to ensure an increased flow of mail can be sorted and delivered across the region. The squadron oversees operations for a transportation flight and 11 locations across the Pacific to serve more than 355,000 patrons across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force"
    "374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

