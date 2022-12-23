Yokota leadership Christmas lunch

The 374th Airlift Wing leadership serves holiday meals to service members and families at the Samurai Café Dining Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2022. Traditional Christmas foods like roast beef, ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and Christmas cookies were served to Yokota Air Base service members during a holiday lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class)

