Airman 1st Class Nahje White, Pacific Air Forces Air Postal Squadron mail processing clerk, scans mail for accountability at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 22, 2022. During the holiday season, members of the PACAF AIRPS integrate an additional transport vehicle to their daily operations to ensure an increased flow of mail can be sorted and delivered across the region. The squadron oversees operations for a transportation flight and 11 locations across the Pacific to serve more than 355,000 patrons across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 02:30 Photo ID: 7571193 VIRIN: 221222-F-AE827-1013 Resolution: 7999x5333 Size: 12.52 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.