    Yokota leadership Christmas lunch [Image 4 of 20]

    Yokota leadership Christmas lunch

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Airlift Wing leadership serves holiday meals to service members and families at the Samurai Café Dining Facility at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2022. 374th Airlift Wing leadership took time to serve and celebrate Christmas Day alongside service members and families assigned to Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota leadership Christmas lunch [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force
    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

