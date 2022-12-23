U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery Ryan, 374th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Fuels Systems apprentice, volunteers as a package handler while working alongside members of the 374th Force Support Squadron at the Yokota Post Office located at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2022. Volunteers help members of the post office prepare gifts, money orders, and other daily mail to be delivered to the Yokota community during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.24.2022 02:29 Photo ID: 7571187 VIRIN: 221223-F-KS661-1005 Resolution: 6725x4483 Size: 20.33 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.