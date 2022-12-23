Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cortez Brazill, 5th Air Force Command Chief executive assistant, left, receives a package from U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Avery Ryan, 374th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Fuels Systems apprentice, center, and Takeru Harada, 374th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, right, at the Yokota Post Office, Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 23, 2022. Volunteers help members of the post office prepare gifts, money orders, and other daily mail to be delivered to the Yokota community during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

