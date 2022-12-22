Yokota postal operations ramp up for the holidays

Senior Airman Zephaniah McGee, Pacific Air Forces Air Postal Squadron mail processing clerk, loads mail from conveyer belts for accountability at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 22, 2022. The PACAF AIRPS can receive two to three times the amount of mail during the holiday season, and work seven days a week to ensure an increased flow of mail can be sorted and delivered across the region. Yokota Air Base’s geographical location makes it an ideal place for the PACAF AIRPS due to the installation’s close proximity to the squadron’s detachments, and ability to collaborate with two international airports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP