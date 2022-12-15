U.S. Marine Sgt. Ty Cochrane from Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan, observes a simulate mission during a simulated mission during a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) system is a fully-immersive simulator which supports JTAC’s training and qualification requirements at Osan AB.U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 01:40
|Photo ID:
|7566664
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-NX702-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.84 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan hosts Marines for virtual training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
