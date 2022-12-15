U.S. Marines from the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, and Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan, participate in a joint training with Airmen from the 607th Air Support Operations Group at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The partnership training provided a better understanding of tactics and to enabled participants to enhance knowledge of different equipment employed by U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 01:40
|Photo ID:
|7566665
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-NX702-1006
|Resolution:
|5927x3181
|Size:
|13.87 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan hosts Marines for virtual training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT