Osan hosts Marines for virtual training

U.S. Marines from the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, and Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan, participate in a joint training with Airmen from the 607th Air Support Operations Group at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The partnership training provided a better understanding of tactics and to enabled participants to enhance knowledge of different equipment employed by U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

