    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Mike Oser (left), 607th Air Support Operations Group joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) simulator program manager, U.S. Marine Capt. William Bussick forward air controller, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, and Staff Sgt. Tyler Demagistris, 604th Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party Airman participate in a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Bussick, Osner and Demagistris, monitored and controlled a JTAC simulator system. They coordinated with Marines on the other end of the system to provide simulated close-air-support and to verify that correct procedures were executed during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:40
    Photo ID: 7566659
    VIRIN: 221215-F-NX702-1014
    Resolution: 5632x3426
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan hosts Marines for virtual training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tactical air control party
    JTAC
    TACP
    joint training
    joint terminal attack controller
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Osan AB
    604th ASOS
    607th ASOG
    607th Air Support Operations Group
    604th Air Support Operations Squadron

