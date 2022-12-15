Osan hosts Marines for virtual training

Mike Oser (left), 607th Air Support Operations Group joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) simulator program manager, U.S. Marine Capt. William Bussick forward air controller, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, and Staff Sgt. Tyler Demagistris, 604th Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party Airman participate in a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Bussick, Osner and Demagistris, monitored and controlled a JTAC simulator system. They coordinated with Marines on the other end of the system to provide simulated close-air-support and to verify that correct procedures were executed during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

