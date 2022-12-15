U.S. Marine 1st Lt. William Webster, air support control officer from Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan, calls in close-air-support during a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Webster and other participants trained on the 607th Air Support Operations Group’s joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) simulator system that utilizes all of the equipment a JTAC operates while conducting close-air-support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:40 Photo ID: 7566658 VIRIN: 221215-F-NX702-1015 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.33 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan hosts Marines for virtual training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.