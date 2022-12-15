Osan hosts Marines for virtual training

U.S. Marine Capt. William Bussick forward air controller, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, inputs aircraft functions on a joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) simulator system at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Bussick controlled a simulated aircraft that provided close-air-support to coordinates provided by participants of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

