U.S. Marine Capt. William Bussick forward air controller, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, inputs aircraft functions on a joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) simulator system at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Bussick controlled a simulated aircraft that provided close-air-support to coordinates provided by participants of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 01:40
|Photo ID:
|7566662
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-NX702-1013
|Resolution:
|5314x3740
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan hosts Marines for virtual training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT