Osan hosts Marines for virtual training

U.S. Marine Sgt. Derek Barrea-Antonio joint terminal attack controller (JTAC), 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, looks through a JTAC simulator systems binocular during a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The binoculars and other components of the JTAC simulator system provided a realistic environment for JTACs to plan, coordinate and direct surface-to-surface and air-to-surface attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

