U.S. Marines from the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, participate in a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The 607th Air Support Operations Group’s joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) simulator system enables operators to place service members in various training scenarios in locations around the globe. Operators also have the ability to provide or remove simulated equipment to increase or decrease the difficulty of training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:40 Photo ID: 7566660 VIRIN: 221215-F-NX702-1011 Resolution: 6048x3638 Size: 12.98 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan hosts Marines for virtual training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.