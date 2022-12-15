Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan hosts Marines for virtual training [Image 7 of 11]

    Osan hosts Marines for virtual training

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marines from the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, participate in a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The 607th Air Support Operations Group’s joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) simulator system enables operators to place service members in various training scenarios in locations around the globe. Operators also have the ability to provide or remove simulated equipment to increase or decrease the difficulty of training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:40
    Photo ID: 7566660
    VIRIN: 221215-F-NX702-1011
    Resolution: 6048x3638
    Size: 12.98 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
