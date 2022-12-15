U.S. Marine Cpl. Alexandra Juncan transmission systems operator, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, looks through a joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) simulator systems binocular during a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The JTAC system is a fully-immersive simulator which supports JTAC’s training and qualification requirements at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:40 Photo ID: 7566655 VIRIN: 221215-F-NX702-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.45 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan hosts Marines for virtual training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.