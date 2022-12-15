Osan hosts Marines for virtual training

U.S. Marine Sgt. Derek Barrea-Antonio joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) and Cpl. Alexandra Juncan transmission systems operator, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, participate in a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 607th Air Support Operations Group hosted the JTAC simulator training to enhance knowledge and increase lethality between the sister services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

