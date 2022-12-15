Osan hosts Marines for virtual training

U.S. Marine Sgt. Derek Barrea-Antonio joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) and Cpl. Alexandra Juncan transmission systems operator, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, participate in a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The Marines trained on the 607th Air Support Operations Group’s JTAC simulator system which provided a realistic environment for them to assess enemy threat levels and respond to sudden interjections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

