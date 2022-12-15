Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan hosts Marines for virtual training

    Osan hosts Marines for virtual training

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Derek Barrea-Antonio joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) and Cpl. Alexandra Juncan transmission systems operator, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, participate in a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. The Marines trained on the 607th Air Support Operations Group’s JTAC simulator system which provided a realistic environment for them to assess enemy threat levels and respond to sudden interjections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:40
    Photo ID: 7566656
    VIRIN: 221215-F-NX702-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.27 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan hosts Marines for virtual training, by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tactical air control party
    JTAC
    TACP
    joint training
    joint terminal attack controller
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Osan AB
    604th ASOS
    607th ASOG
    607th Air Support Operations Group
    604th Air Support Operations Squadron

