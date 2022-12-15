Osan hosts Marines for virtual training

U.S. Marine Cpl. Alexandra Juncan transmission systems operator, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment from Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base, California, observes a simulated mission during a joint training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 607th Air Support Operations Group hosted the joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) simulator training to enhance knowledge and increase lethality between the sister services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

