Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

A conversation between a B-52 gunner and pilot during Operation Linebacker II. Operation Linebacker II was a historic bombing campaign that led to North Vietnam negotiating peace. The campaign saw 129 B-52 bombers strike targets in North Vietnam over 11 days. 87 of those bombers were launched from Andersen AFB. The campaign actually took plae over a 12 day period, but the crews took a break on Christmas day, thus the operation gained the nickname "the 11 days of Christmas." (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

