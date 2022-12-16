Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Paul Birch, 36th Wing commander, and Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 36th Wing vice commander, salute a wreath placed in honor of those lost in Operation Linebacker II at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. Operation Linebacker II began on Dec. 18, 1972 and lasted 11 days. This operation was critical to bringing the North Vietnam government to peace talks. A month later on Jan. 27, 1973, the Vietnam War was over. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
