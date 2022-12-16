Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

The 36th Wing hosts a ceremony for the 50th Anniversary of Operation Linebacker II at Andersen Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. In addition to local community leaders, family members of those who participated in Operation Linebacker II flew out from the continental United States to show their respects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

