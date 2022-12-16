Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Russell, 36th Operations Group resource advisor, lights candles for each member who was lost during Operation Linebacker II at Andersen Air Force, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. During the ceremony the names of each crew member that was lost during the 11 day bombing campaign was read out and Russell would light a candle for that service member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

Date Taken: 12.16.2022
Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
by SSgt Pedro Tenorio