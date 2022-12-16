Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

The Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard play taps during the 50th Anniversary ceremony for Operation Linebacker II at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. Operation Linebacker II consisted of 129 B-52 bombers. Their mission, to strike enough targets in North Vietnam and bring them to the negotiating table. Of those 129 B-52s, 15 were shot down by North Vietnamese missiles. 11 days after the bombing campaign started, North Vietnam sent representatives to Washington D.C.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

