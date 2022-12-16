Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

An Andersen Air Force Base Honor Guard salutes a flag placed on the table of candles lit for those lost in Operation Linebacker II at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. A 50th Anniversary ceremony was held at Andersen AFB and Airmen from across the base attended to learn of the significance of Operation Linebacker II and to honor those who lost their lives during the 11 day bombing raids. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

