Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

The American National Anthem is played during the 50th Anniversary ceremony of Operation Linebacker II held at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. Local community leaders and family members of those who participated in Operation Linebacker II joined 36th Wing Airmen in honoring those who gave their lives during the historic mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

