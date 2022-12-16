Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

Jeffrey Meyer, 36th Wing historian, gives a history lesson during the 50th Anniversary ceremony of Operation Linebacker II at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. Operation Linebacker II was a crucial mission that led to peace talks between the United States and North Vietnam. 129 B-52 bombers struck targets in North Vietnam for 11 days. 87 of those bombers were launched from Andersen AFB. Operation Linebacker II is also known as "the December Raids" and "the Christmas Bombings." (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

