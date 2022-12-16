Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

Jeffrey Meyer, 36th Wing historian, gives a history lesson during the 50th Anniversary ceremony of Operation Linebacker II at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. Operation Linebacker II was executed during the final months of the Vietnam War. 87 B-52 bombers were launched from Andersen AFB and through their efforts over 11 days brought the North Vietnamese government to the negotiating table to end the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

