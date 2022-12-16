Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 10 of 12]

    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees of the Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony inspect a display of historic photos, gear and other memorabilia at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. Operation Linebacker II was a historic mission executed in the final months of the Vietnam War. On Dec. 18, 1972, 129 B-52 bombers embarked on a 11 day bombing campaign in North Vietnam. Of those 129 B-52s, 87 were launched from Andersen AFB. A month later on Jan 27, 1973, the Paris Peace Accords were signed and the Vietnam War ended. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 01:09
    Photo ID: 7562287
    VIRIN: 221216-F-YT646-0045
    Resolution: 5557x3211
    Size: 684.13 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Historic Mission
    Operation LINEBACKER II
    50th Anniversary Ceremony
    Vietnam War Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT