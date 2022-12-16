Attendees of the Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony inspect a display of historic photos, gear and other memorabilia at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. Operation Linebacker II was a historic mission executed in the final months of the Vietnam War. On Dec. 18, 1972, 129 B-52 bombers embarked on a 11 day bombing campaign in North Vietnam. Of those 129 B-52s, 87 were launched from Andersen AFB. A month later on Jan 27, 1973, the Paris Peace Accords were signed and the Vietnam War ended. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

