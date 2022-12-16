Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 36th Wing vice commander, gives a speech during the 50th Anniversary ceremony of Operation Linebacker II at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. Fenner, who has flown B-52s in his career, spoke of the honor and pride he has to be put in command of the same base that launched 87 B-52s that lead to the end of the Vietnam War. Fenner also recited firsthand accounts of the crew-members, some messages being their last words before being shot down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

