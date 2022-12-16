Operation Linebacker II 50th Anniversary Ceremony

Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 36th Wing vice commander, gives a speech during the 50th Anniversary ceremony of Operation Linebacker II at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2022. Fenner, who has flown B-52s in his career, spoke of the honor and pride he has to be put in command of the same base that launched 87 B-52s that lead to the end of the Vietnam War. Fenner also recited firsthand accounts of the crew-members, some messages being their last words before being shot down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 01:09
|Photo ID:
|7562281
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-YT646-0039
|Resolution:
|4846x3609
|Size:
|709.29 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
