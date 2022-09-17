Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, right, break open a cask of celebratory Japanese sake during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. When the lid of a large sake barrel is broken by wooden mallets it signifies opening a door for good fortune. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7426671
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-KS661-568
|Resolution:
|7604x5069
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT