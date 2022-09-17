Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary

Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, right, break open a cask of celebratory Japanese sake during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. When the lid of a large sake barrel is broken by wooden mallets it signifies opening a door for good fortune. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP