Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary

Yokota Tanabata Dancers, made up of military spouses, perform a dance in a traditional Japanese Yukata during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. The Yokota Tanabata Dancers were formed in 1973 and their performances aim to promote good will and friendship between Yokota and the surrounding Japanese community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

