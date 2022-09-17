Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary

Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, right, cut cake with the longest serving and newest enlisted Airmen, center, during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. It is Air Force tradition for the newest Airman and longest serving Airman to cut the cake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

Date Taken: 09.17.2022
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP