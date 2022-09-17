Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary [Image 9 of 11]

    Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew L. Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, right, cut cake with the longest serving and newest enlisted Airmen, center, during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. It is Air Force tradition for the newest Airman and longest serving Airman to cut the cake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 21:44
    Photo ID: 7426670
    VIRIN: 220917-F-KS661-1038
    Resolution: 7915x5277
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Birthday
    Yokota
    C130J
    USAF
    75th

