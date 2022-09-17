Bachi drumsticks beat against taiko drums during a live performance during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. Bachi are made in various sizes and from different kinds of wood such as white oak, bamboo and Japanese magnolia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7426666
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-KS661-1017
|Resolution:
|7082x4721
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
