Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary

The Yokota Samurai Taiko Drum team and the Hachioji Jinba Taiko Drum team give a joint performance during during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. The Yokota Samurai Taiko Drum team is an all-volunteer team made up of members of the Yokota Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

