Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, gives remarks during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. The event allowed participants to foster an ongoing kinship by connecting and engaging with attendees from Yokota and surrounding Japanese community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7426669
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-KS661-1032
|Resolution:
|7789x5193
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT