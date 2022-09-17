Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary

Balloons drop over attendees during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. The event allowed participants to foster an ongoing kinship by connecting and engaging with attendees from Yokota and surrounding Japanese community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

Date Taken: 09.17.2022
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP