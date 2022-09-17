Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary

The Yokota Samurai Taiko Drum team and the Hachioji Jinba Taiko Drum team give a joint performance during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. The Yokota Samurai Taiko Drum team was established in 2004 and strives to provide entertainment to the Kanto region via Japanese Culture and Tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

Date Taken: 09.17.2022
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP