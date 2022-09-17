Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary

Attendees raise their glasses for the POW/MIA remembrance during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. A POW/MIA table was displayed as a symbol of honor and to remember America’s prisoners of war and missing comrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

