Yokota celebrates the 75th U.S. Air Force Anniversary

Attendees raise their glasses for the POW/MIA remembrance during Yokota’s Air Force Ball for the 75th Air Force Anniversary at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. A POW/MIA table was displayed as a symbol of honor and to remember America’s prisoners of war and missing comrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 21:44
Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
